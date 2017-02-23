Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/23/17)

- Remember the Green umbrella Britney Spears used to smash a car with??! Well, its up for auction!
- Judge Judy is set to make 200 MILLION DOLLARS just off of her Re-run episodes!!! WHAT.
- APPARENTLY, Jennifer Garner has reportedly Stopped filing for divorce from Ben Affleck…
- Move aside Kylie! Kayne West is supposedly creating his own make-up line ‘Donda’ after years of creation!
- PHOTOS: Mariah Carey is never one to shy away from cleavage, and when she went to a recent Clippers Game it was no different.
- “Family Matters” star, Darius McCrary, has been ordered by a court to stay 100 hundred feet away from his wife and baby daughter due to a long string of violent outbursts!
- PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, for some odd reason, paired a super tight corset with… sweatpants??
- PHOTOS: Just THREE MONTHS after giving birth, Blac Chyna dropped almost 40 pounds!!
- PHOTOS: New Trend Alert! Side butt outfits???
- At her recent performance at the Brit Awards, one of Katy Perry’s back-up dancers, who was dressed as a house, fell off the stage!!!
- Yikes! Tampa Bay Bucs quarter back, Jameis Winston spoke at an elementary school saying ‘boys should be strong and girls should be silent’…