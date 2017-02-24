Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/24/17)

- Oh Jeez! The girl who was on Dr. Phil last year, claiming she was pregnant with Jesus’s baby, has returned to let everyone know… it was just GAS making her stomach bloat!
- Harvard University just named Rihanna their Humanitarian of the year!! Go Rihanna!!!
- Nashville fans everywhere are most likely STILL crying over the latest episode… which was SO devastating.
- PHOTOS: Beyonce will no longer be performing at this year’s Coachella *Insert shock here* and the internet handled the news well with LOTS of hilarious tweets!
- Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, “Get Out“, has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!! Last year only FOUR movies were able to receive a 100% rating from RT!
- Eva Longoria gets her hair dyed every two weeks because she reportedly has had grey hair since she was 18!!!
- Mama June’s daughter’s Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin opened up about their mom’s weight loss saying she HAS received a few surgeries…
- Usain Bolt got a special little dance on stage when he arrived in Trinidad…
- Being just days away from this years Academy Awards, we HAVE TO take a look back on all the famous moments from previous years.
- Kate Upton dished ALL about her sex life with athlete boyfriend… “NO SEX before games!”