If you’re familiar with the classic horror movie ‘Psycho’ you’ll know how things end for Marion Crane. Yeah, she gets slashed up in the shower.

The TV show ‘Bates Motel’ which shows the events leading up to ‘Psycho’ is on it’s final season which means we finally get to see that legendary shower scene. Who’s playing Marion Crane this time around? Well, none other than Rihanna!

Take a peak at the show’s season 5 trailer to get your first look at Rihanna in the iconic role.

– Gabe