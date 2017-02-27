Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/27/17)

- Warren Beatty announcing La La Land wasn’t the only mistake from last night… during the “In Memoriam” portion of the awards, the Oscars featured a photo of a film producer WHO IS STILL ALIVE!!
- Sure, the Oscar mishap was pretty EPIC. But, lets not forget about the hilariously, mean tweets celebs read about themselves on Jimmy Kimmel this weekend… including the one where someone called Emma Stone a “crack whore”
- PHOTOS: All the BEST looks from the Fabulous Oscar after parties!
- PHOTOS: Honestly, the best way to learn about the MAJOR Oscar mess up last night is to look at the facial expressions in the audience!
- Rachel Lindsey says she doesn’t care WHO, but she does want a MIX on her new season of “The Bachelorette”
- Papa Johns is being Sued for causing one man anxiety over the amount of times he was sent promotional text messages from the pizza chain…
- Jimmy Kimmel is being SLAMMED for re-using a joke Tina Fey and Amy Poehler told during the 2014 Golden Globes! Fans totally noticed!
- The Weekend and Selena Gomez’s rumored ‘relationship’ is causing Bella Hadid to throw some serious shade...
- Fans are absolutely RAVING about the new horror film “Get Out” – It is the first film of 2017 to receive a 100% rating on ‘Rotten Tomatoes’!
- PHOTOS: Who was the HOTTEST MAN at last night’s Oscars?? So hard to pick!