Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/27/17)

  • Warren Beatty announcing La La Land wasn’t the only mistake from last night… during the “In Memoriam” portion of the awards, the Oscars featured a photo of a film producer WHO IS STILL ALIVE!! 

  • PHOTOS: All the BEST looks from the Fabulous Oscar after parties!
  • PHOTOS: Honestly, the best way to learn about the MAJOR Oscar mess up last night is to look at the facial expressions in the audience!
  • Rachel Lindsey says she doesn’t care WHO, but she does want a MIX on her new season of “The Bachelorette” 
  • Papa Johns is being Sued for causing one man anxiety over the amount of times he was sent promotional text messages from the pizza chain…
  • Jimmy Kimmel is being SLAMMED for re-using a joke Tina Fey and Amy Poehler told during the 2014 Golden Globes! Fans totally noticed!
  • The Weekend and Selena Gomez’s rumored ‘relationship’ is causing Bella Hadid to throw some serious shade...
  • Fans are absolutely RAVING about the new horror film “Get Out” – It is the first film of 2017 to receive a 100% rating on ‘Rotten Tomatoes’!
  • PHOTOS: Who was the HOTTEST MAN at last night’s Oscars?? So hard to pick!

 

