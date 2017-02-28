Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/28/17)

- Brie Larson, a long-time advocate for sexual assault victims, showed her disgust during the Oscars when she had to give an award to Casey Affleck, who has been accused of sexual abuse…
- The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl for reality tv?? She reportedly is headed to Hollywood to meet with producers ready to create a new show all about her…
- Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots covered “Shape Of You” with class room instruments… and its GREAT!
- The host of ‘The Biggest Loser’ Bob Harper, is slowly recovering after suffering a serious heart attack.
- XOXO It’s Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley who had a surprise courthouse wedding to Domino Kirke!
- PHOTOS: Miriah Carey at the Oscar… Too much boob or normal??
- PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian posted photos of adorable, chubby baby Saint!
- SO MANY Memes were born from the Oscars this past Sunday evening, including the ‘Whispering Ryan Gosling‘ that is crazy funny!!
- The cast of Moonlight just blessed us all with a new Calvin Klein underwear photoshoot!
- ‘Gary From Chicago’ the man whole stole the show at the Oscars ACTUALLY just got done serving 20 years in prison!