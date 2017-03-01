“You look better than I do—that's not allowed!” -- Adele

Adele Impersonator Performs w/ Adele

This is definitely a “You know you’re good WHEN” type of moment!

An Adele concert at Domain Stadium in Australia got pretty meta when an Adele drag impersonator, who goes by the name of Feminem, came up onstage to serenade the audience with a few bars of “Rumor Has It,” Adele‘s famous song off of album 21. Apparently Adele had spotted her in the crowd, and asked her to come up and join.

“I impersonate you professionally for a job,” Feminem told Adele in front of an audience of thousands.

“Shut up,” Adele responded.

“Can I sing for you?” Feminem asked, and then proceeded to belt out the tune a cappella, while Adele danced and clapped along. They then took a selfie, because of course.

Dang, Feminem. Come to Seattle!

