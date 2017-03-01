Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/1/17)

- Lady GaGa will officially be taking Beyonce’s spot at Coachella for both weekends!
- People online are SLAMMING Kourtney Kardashian for allowing young daughter Penelope to wear a lip ring…
- Sources close to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are claiming the couple has broken up…but there is a good chance it is just a rift in the relationship!
- PHOTOS: Ireland Baldwin looks FLAWLESS on her vacay in the Bahamas
- Comedian John Caparulo was doing a stand-up show in California when a fan started swearing at him and even threw her drink on him while he was on stage preforming!!
- The new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has been released and it is EPIC.
- PHOTOS: Beyonce CLEARLY has a Snapchat account… so what username has she been hiding it under??!
- In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Ariana Grande shares how she doesn’t need a man to be complete!
- Big Bang Theory cast members take pay Cuts so everyone can have equal pay.
- Casey Affleck was recently quoted saying “everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace”… ironic?