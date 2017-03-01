There is no sporting event in America that is more intense... more exciting... More EXTREME... than the annuan Yo Yo Championships! Yo-yo enthusiasts all over the planet went out to watch the competition. Including our own Jose Bolanos, who was in the crowd asking people a simple question: "Whatcha Doing at the Yo Yo Championships?"

PODCAST: Whatcha Doing at the Yo-Yo Championships? There is no sporting event in America that is more intense… more exciting… More EXTREME… than the annuan Yo Yo Championships! Yo-yo enthusiasts all over the planet went out to watch the competition. Including our own Jose Bolanos, who was in the crowd asking people a simple question: “Whatcha Doing at the Yo Yo Championships?” championship doing jose whatcha yo yo Share

tweet