Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/2/17)

- The newest star of reality TV show The Plastics Of Hollywood, has reportedly spent over 50,000 dollars (& plans to spend 160,000 more) to become a “gender-less alien”
- The accountants who were responsible for the HUGE mix-up at the Oscars this past Sunday have been permanently removed!
- Two of Jennifer Lopez’s long time back-up dancers got engaged at the end of Lopez’s show in Vegas this past week! SO CUTE!
- The new Beauty and the Beast movie is SO popular that there are insane merchandise creations, inspired from the movie, that people are fighting for!
- When asked about his sexual assault allegations, Casey Affleck “Sighed”
- PHOTOS: Rob Kardashian shares an adorable selfie with his daughter, along with a Super Sweet message!
- On the Late Late Show With James Corden Kendall Jenner shares her crazy, hidden talents….
- The Weekend just preformed at the H&M fashion show where he got face-to-face with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.
- It has just been announced… October of this year there will be ANOTHER Gilmore Girls fan fest! This time it will be in Kent, Washington!
- During the fog portion of Ariana Grande’s concert, a man CREEPILY got on stage and slowly moved towards the star before being tackled by security. YIKES!