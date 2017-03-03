Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/17)

- Kaitlyn Bristowe claims the creator of the Bachelor is sexist, saying she (& and other bachelorettes) have not been allowed to have the same opportunities as the bachelors….
- Alicia Keys does an AMAZING Adele impression on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon!
- Even though their director sadly passed away, Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews want to move forward with Princess Diaries 3! YAAAAS!
- Ed Sheeran just revealed in an interview that he, one time, got Very drunk at a bar and ended up hitting Justin Bieber with a golf club!!
- PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner just showed off her bare booty on her snap chat yesterday…
- PHOTOS: WOW! Katy Perry gets an after break-up hair cut.
- PHOTOS: Emma Wore a FAB De La Renta jumpsuit & it was a perfect nod to Beauty and the Beast!
- Good news… you can now purchase a t-shit with Kylie Jenner’s butt on it…
- Lorde released a new single for the first time in almost two years!
- NFL star Reggie Bush’s wife is pregnant with their 3rd child!