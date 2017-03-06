Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/6/17)

- Nicki Minaj was in the front row at Paris Fashion Week in straight up pasties!
- Kim Kardashian has a personal nutritionist & she just DISHED all about what Kim K does to loose weight and keep it off!
- Natalie Portman and her hubby welcomed their second child to the world this weekend!
- Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is facing a judge this week hoping to obtain a PERMANENT restraining order from Chris Brown… Tran says if he is not kept away she believes he will kill her…
- PHOTOS: All the BEST & WORST outfits from the iHeart Radio Awards this past Sunday.
- Chrissy Teigen posted an essay about her struggle with fighting Postpartum Depression, explaining that she “couldn’t figure out why she was so unhappy”
- People have bashed Emma Watson for showing her boobs in her recent Vanity Fair Cover saying she is a “bad feminist”
- Awh, so cute! Zayn and Gigi accepted Zayn’s ‘Best Music Video’ award together & it was adorable
- PHOTOS: Celebs are jetting off all over for vacays, including Nick Jonas flying off to Paris!
- ‘America’s Got Talent‘ filming has been cancelled after Mel B’s father, sadly, passed away after a long fight with Myeloma