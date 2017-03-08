PODCAST: Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/8/17)

- Casey Anthony’s father reacts to his daughters recent interview saying “his heart hurts even more now”
- There is a SECRET Tinder for the Rich and Famous… and, of course, the average are NOT invited!
- The Duggar family recently made a post for Josh Duggar, wishing him a happy birthday, after being silent for about a year now…
- In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran dished how he has hooked up with MANY of T-swifts friends… he said “It was very easy”
- Amy Schumer released her new stand-up episode on Netflix, but even better she addresses how Hollywood has body shamed her… more than once!
- This Is Us creator says that the season one finale “will destroy America”…. be prepared!
- PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart just shaved her head & died it bleach blonde… yikes?
- A new podcast has surfaced from Richard Simmons’ masseuse claiming that Simmons is being held hostage in his own home!
- PHOTOS: The Kardashian kids have the CUTEST cousin love. AWH!