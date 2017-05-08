YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/17)

  • Noah Cryus (Miley’s youngest sister) just gave the most embarrassing performance ever at the MTV Awards….how the hell did she convince someone to let her do this???

  • PICS: Nicki Minaj went on Twitter and just paid for a bunch of people’s college tuition!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
