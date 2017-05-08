Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/17)

- Noah Cryus (Miley’s youngest sister) just gave the most embarrassing performance ever at the MTV Awards….how the hell did she convince someone to let her do this???
- PICS: Nicki Minaj went on Twitter and just paid for a bunch of people’s college tuition!
Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!
- Emma Watson wins FIRST EVER GENDERLESS acting award!
- Kanye West just DELETED all his social media accounts
- PICS: Diddy cropped Kendall & Kylie Jenner out of his Met Gala photo & people are loving him for it
- VIDEO: The new “It” trailer is here….and it looks soooooooo good!
- PICS: Adele celebrates her 30th birthday by posting what she’ll look like when she’s super old
- “Moonlight” won BEST KISS at the MTV Movie Awards
- Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey getting BACK TOGETHER permanently?
- Martha Stewart just let her feelings on Trump be known to the world with this one pic