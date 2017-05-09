Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/17)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian is now matching her hair to her underwear! Do you hope the cotton candy pink is permanent????
- NSFW VIDEO: Conrad Hilton, Paris’ brother, goes on racist, homophobic tirade while being arrested….”I’m Conrad motherf***ing Hilton, don’t you forget it”….he’ll be RELEASED on bail if he agrees to hospital for diagnosis
- PICS: Cindy Crawford’s 15-ear-old daughter looks just like her in new fashion campaign
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez okays the nickname “J-Rod” for her and Alex Rodriguez
- Lena Dunham SLAMS UsWeekly for including her on the cover of a diet issue!
20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition
- Katy Perry’s new album a RESPONSE to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”?
- VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest talks about the return of “American Idol” and whether or not he will host!
- Kristen Bell says she docks her phone at the door as soon as she gets home to stay UNPLUGGED for her family…could you do it?
- Kanye West has HOLED UP in the mountains of Wyoming & deleted his social media in order to write his new album
- VIDEO: R&B singer Kehlani breaks down on stage, “I feel crazy”….cancels shows & refunds fans
- Millie Bobby Brown adorably thanks the fans & then makes fun of herself for crying at the MTV Movie Awards