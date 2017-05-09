Free Nuggets for a YEAR!

Ok ok ok, I know – he didn’t get 18 million retweets, BUT he did break the record for the MOST retweets of all time! TAKE A SEAT, ELLEN DEGENERES! [TIME]

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Not only did the 16 year-old break the retweet record AND gain 100,000 followers (plus becoming officially verified on the platform), but Wendy’s will also make a $100,000 donation in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which finds loving homes for children in foster care.

Let this be a lesson to you kids: don’t ever give up on your ridiculous dreams!

—Justin