Free Nuggets for a YEAR!

Ok ok ok, I know – he didn’t get 18 million retweets, BUT he did break the record for the MOST retweets of all time! TAKE A SEAT, ELLEN DEGENERES! [TIME]

Not only did the 16 year-old break the retweet record AND gain 100,000 followers (plus becoming officially verified on the platform), but Wendy’s will also make a $100,000 donation in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which finds loving homes for children in foster care.

Let this be a lesson to you kids: don’t ever give up on your ridiculous dreams!

