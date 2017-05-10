Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/10/17)

- PICS: Bow Wow tried to brag he was on a private jet….and he got caught lying! Now Twitter is having a field day!
- “Rob & Big” star Big Black DEAD at 45
- “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee breaks silence after getting 1 YEAR PRISON sentence, she plans to ‘pretend’ she’s ‘shooting a movie’ and is simply on location ‘for 10 months.’
- VIDEO: Simone Biles was asked to smile on DWTS & her response is AMAZING “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”
- Channing Tatum’s OPEN LETTER to his daughter is wonderful
- Zooey Deschanel had her 2nd baby….a boy named CHARLIE WOLF
- Netflix released the first SPOILERS for “13 Reasons Why” Season 2
- “Orange is the New Black” actress told she is “TOO OLD” to play the wife of a 57-year-old….she is 43
- Eva Longoria gets real about fitness, “I always wish my trainer DOESN’T SHOW”
- Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up about POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
- PICS: Madonna shares pics of her twin girls playing dress up & it’s ridiculously adorable!