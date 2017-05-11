Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/17)

- Johnny Depp blew through $650 MILLION in 13 years! Those expenses include a 40 person staff, $30,000 a month wine bill & $5 million to shoot his friend’s ashes out of a cannon! Plus, Disney lost MILLIONS OF DOLLARS due to Depp’s chronic lateness
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is seriously considering running for PRESIDENT in 2020
- PICS: Amal Clooney surprised George with the coolest cake ever for his 56th birthday! Plus, they will raise the twins in England & will not hire a FULL-TIME or LIVE-IN NANNY!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid are on vaca together and their pictures are giving us all serious vacation envy!
- Steve Harvey sent a MEMO telling his staff to stay out of his dressing room & of course someone posted it on Twitter
This email that Steve Harvey sent to his staff……https://t.co/GGsIow0Z3i pic.twitter.com/34l3SX4NEo
— Yashar (@yashar) May 10, 2017
- Goldie Hawn reveals her tips for a SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP after 34 years with Kurt Russell
- PICS: Halsey is the latest celeb to shave her head…..love it???
- Kelly Clarkson is ABC’s 1st CHOICE to be a judge on the new “American Idol”….and Ryan Seacrest really is COMING BACK to host????
- “Scandal” will END with Season 7????
- PICS: Lets review Beyonce’s flawless maternity style shall we?
- Jennifer Aniston says “Friends” WOULD NOT WORK today because “you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones”
- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio and his supermodel girlfriend photographed during a taco date
- Meet the woman who VOICES every “House Hunter” show on HGTV! She’s fluent in French, Chinese, English, and Russian!