Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/17)

  • Johnny Depp blew through $650 MILLION in 13 years! Those expenses include a 40 person staff, $30,000 a month wine bill & $5 million to shoot his friend’s ashes out of a cannon! Plus, Disney lost MILLIONS OF DOLLARS due to Depp’s chronic lateness
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is seriously considering running for PRESIDENT in 2020
  • PICS: Amal Clooney surprised George with the coolest cake ever for his 56th birthday! Plus, they will raise the twins in England & will not hire a FULL-TIME or LIVE-IN NANNY!

  • PICS: Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid are on vaca together and their pictures are giving us all serious vacation envy!
  • Steve Harvey sent a MEMO telling his staff to stay out of his dressing room & of course someone posted it on Twitter

  • Goldie Hawn reveals her tips for a SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP after 34 years with Kurt Russell
  • PICS: Halsey is the latest celeb to shave her head…..love it???
  • Kelly Clarkson is ABC’s 1st CHOICE to be a judge on the new “American Idol”….and Ryan Seacrest really is COMING BACK to host????
  • “Scandal” will END with Season 7????
  • PICS: Lets review Beyonce’s flawless maternity style shall we?
  • Jennifer Aniston says “Friends” WOULD NOT WORK today because  “you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones”
  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio and his supermodel girlfriend photographed during a taco date
  • Meet the woman who VOICES every “House Hunter” show on HGTV! She’s fluent in French, Chinese, English, and Russian!

