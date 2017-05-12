Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/12/17)

- People are losing their minds of Miley Cyrus’ SUPER ROMANTIC new song “Malibu” dedicated to her fiance Liam Hemsworth….and Liam took the PHOTO that’s on the single’s cover & it’s all just too sweet
- VIDEO: Harry Styles is asked if his new single, “TWO GHOSTS”, is about Taylor Swift & it gets super awkward!
- Steve Harvey confirms his “don’t approach me” STAFF MEMO & totally defends it!
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson confirms she will NOT be on “American Idol”…instead she’s going to be on “The Voice” alongside Jennifer Hudson & Miley Cyrus! And just so you know, Simon Cowell is a NO GO for Idol too!
- VIDEO: Stephen Colbert responds to Trump saying he has “no talent”
.@StephenAtHome only has one thing to say about being called a "no-talent guy." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qWJKtuTSaY
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017
- VIDEO: “Life of Kylie” docuseries teaser is out….do you really think we’ll see a different side of Kylie Jenner???
- VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner opens up about gender confirmation surgery and says it’s “not as bad as you think”
- Pippa Middleton demands her wedding guests to bring 2 OUTFITS for her nuptials
- Brad Pitt’s team wants everyone to know he did not go to REHAB, he just stopped drinking on his own
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian details her 8-hour testimony against the Paris robbers