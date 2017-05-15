YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/15/17)

  • PICS: Drake took his baby cousin & her date to prom & was the coolest chaperone ever!

Best Day Everrrr😍😍😍👑🤞🏽 @champagnepapi

A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on

  • Miley Cyrus talks about her SOBER life of no smoking & no drinking
  • Katy Perry to be your next “American Idol” JUDGE
  • PICS: HGTV’s Christina El Moussa & Tarek are taking their divorce fight to Instagram….and they are salty
  • VIDEO: Miss District of Columbia is crowned Miss USA 2017
  • PICS: Paris Jackson shares a topless pic
  • PICS: Here’s all the celebs with their moms for Mother’s Day….and John Legend’s sweet tribute to Chrissy Teigen below
  • “Will & Grace” revival may be EXTENDED
  • VIDEO: Oprah tells graduating class “having a closet of shoes doesn’t fill up your life”
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles covers Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam”
  • PICS: The first look at Paul McCartney in the new “Pirates” movie
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrell sang “I Will Always Love You” at USC commencement

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
