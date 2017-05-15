BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Fly In Surprise

Sometimes, in the dating world… it takes a BIG romantic gesture to show someone exactly how much they mean to you… whether it’s serenading them in a voicemail, or organizing a  flash mob at their work, or find the PERFECT SUNSET to take a topless photo in front of, and texting it to them…. But the girl in today’s Second Date Update did something CRAZIER than all of those things… to express her true feelings… and she’s worried that it may have backfire and ruined everything. Find out what happened in this second date update below!

