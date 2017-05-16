Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/16/17)

- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West taking A BREAK from each other just a week before their 3 year wedding anniversary??? It’s been 4 weeks since she’s posted anything about Kanye….is the end near????
- Hackers have threatened to release the new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Deadman Tell No Tales” if Disney doesn’t pay a HUGE RANSOM in Bitcoin
- Gold medal gymnast, Simone Biles, gets 2 perfect scores on “Dancing with the Stars” & is somehow VOTED OFF! Here are the ANGRIEST TWEETS about it!
- PICS: Taylor Swift resurfaces for Mother’s Day & is photographed for the first time in 3 months…..but no one knows why she’s been in hiding!
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner says her new docu-series is a “gift to her fans” and promises to show who she really is…..do you think this is any different than what we already see on KUWTK????
- The Will & Grace trailer is finally here….are you excited for this fall???
- PICS: The “SNL” cast, Alec Baldwin & Melissa McCarthy pose as the Trump team for the Hollywood Reporter & it’s awesome
- VIDEO: Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney posted a video of her dancing in her underwear….she had to CLARIFY that she wasn’t hacked. She’s trying to be a pop star.
- NSFW VIDEO: Mo’Nique goes off on Oprah, Tyler Perry & Lee Daniels after being frustrated at the lack of roles for her after getting an Oscar for “Precious”
- VIDEO: Lana Del Ray just released the song she wrote on the way home from Coachella
- PICS: Tori Spelling opens up about baby number 5 & covers UsWeekly
- PICS: Hayden Panettiere’s childhood home is up for sale for $1.75 million