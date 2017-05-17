YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/17/17)

  • PICS: Taylor Swift has a new secret boyfriend she’s been dating for months????? Meet the British actor Joe Alwyn

  • Zac Efron set to play TED BUNDY in new movie called “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”…..which means he might be in the PNW filming soon, are you excited????
  • Ellen DeGeneres FORGOT Katy Perry was married & it’s a super embarrassing moment….and Katy Perry says she used a GOGIRL to help her pee standing up at the Met Gala & she basically confirms she’s going to be the next IDOL JUDGE

https://twitter.com/drugproblem/status/864519328313384961

  • VIDEO: Super awkward moment when Ryan Seacrest confuses Jeffrey Tambor with a dead actor on “Live!”
  • Conan O’Brien is being sued for STEALING JOKES read them & decide for yourself
  • A$AP Rocky’s home hit by ARMED BURGLARS, they got away with $1.5 million in jewelry and more!
  • Kim Kardashian’s assistant wore SWEATPANTS to her wedding!
  • “The Little Mermaid” getting the LIVE MUSICAL treatment on ABC
  • Bill Cosby BREAKS SILENCE as court date nears
  • VIDEO: Brad Pitt on Colbert’s show for a couple of funny skits….would you rather have had an interview?
  • The first trailer for “The Emoji Movie” is here…will you go see it???

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462