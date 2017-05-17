Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/17/17)

- PICS: Taylor Swift has a new secret boyfriend she’s been dating for months????? Meet the British actor Joe Alwyn
- Zac Efron set to play TED BUNDY in new movie called “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”…..which means he might be in the PNW filming soon, are you excited????
- Ellen DeGeneres FORGOT Katy Perry was married & it’s a super embarrassing moment….and Katy Perry says she used a GOGIRL to help her pee standing up at the Met Gala & she basically confirms she’s going to be the next IDOL JUDGE
https://twitter.com/drugproblem/status/864519328313384961
- VIDEO: Super awkward moment when Ryan Seacrest confuses Jeffrey Tambor with a dead actor on “Live!”
- Conan O’Brien is being sued for STEALING JOKES read them & decide for yourself
- A$AP Rocky’s home hit by ARMED BURGLARS, they got away with $1.5 million in jewelry and more!
- Kim Kardashian’s assistant wore SWEATPANTS to her wedding!
- “The Little Mermaid” getting the LIVE MUSICAL treatment on ABC
- Bill Cosby BREAKS SILENCE as court date nears
- VIDEO: Brad Pitt on Colbert’s show for a couple of funny skits….would you rather have had an interview?
- The first trailer for “The Emoji Movie” is here…will you go see it???