Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/18/17)

  • VIDEO: Video has leaked of Jennifer Lawrence trying to dance on a stripper pole & spank herself with dollar bills….and she is refusing to apologize for it!

  • Selena Gomez’s new promo pic for her new single has shocked some & OFFENDED others…..bad taste or important message???

  • Amy Schumer BREAKS UP with her boyfriend after a year and a half together
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato wears dreads in new music video & now she’s getting ripped for CULTURAL APPROPRIATION 
  • Brad Pitt admits he’s been in some DARK PLACES lately but insists things aren’t that bad, “I’m not SUICIDAL or something”
  • VIDEO: “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison introduces all the new guys for the upcoming season and makes fun of all of them….belittling their dreams and their jobs
  • Taylor Swift is totally BUMMED everyone now knows about her secret boyfriend
  • “Bachelor” couple Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell are OVER but what happens with the ring?????
  • PICS: Can someone please explain how Christie Brinkley looks this good at 63????
  • 33-year-old Scott Disick just went out with 19-YEAR-OLD Bella Thorne
  • Seattle grunge rocker & frontman of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell DIES unexpectedly at 52 after performing a show in Detroit
  • “2 Broke Girls” CANCELLED by CBS after 6 seasons….are you sad?
  • “Arrested Development” is COMING BACK

