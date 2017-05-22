YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/17)

  • PICS: Beyonce’s baby shower, dubbed the Carter Push Party, is the most amazing thing we’ve seen!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

  • Drake BREAKS RECORD with the most Billboard Music Awards in one night….he was nominated 13 times & won 13 awards….and Drake called Nicki Minaj the love of this life in his acceptance speech VIDEO HERE
  • PICS: Pippa Middleton got married & the wedding cost $650,000!!! And Prince Harry & his new girlfriend weren’t allowed to SIT TOGETHER????
  • VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces his run for President with Tom Hanks as his running mate… it’s all a joke, right????
  • PICS: Best & worst dressed at the BBMAs
  • Billy Bush SPEAKS for the first time since the p***y Trump bus tapes
  • PICS: Pamela Anderson looks drastically different
  • VIDEO: Usher has some mad skills on roller skates!
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks sang 2 songs together….”Landslide” and his new song “Two Ghosts”

