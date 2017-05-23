Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/17)

- VIDEO: Katy Perry did not hold back in discussing her beef with Taylor Swift, “she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it”….but there are fan THEORIES that the entire 4 year long feud is totally made up
- Scarlett Johansson is HOOKING UP with SNL’s Colin Jost
- A Florida man is suing James Cameron for $300 MILLION claiming that he stole his family’s story for the movie “Titanic”
- PICS: 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian shows off her new 23-year-old boyfriend with some PDA in France…here’s his INSTAGRAM if you want a better look
- Pippa Middleton gets compared to a dog during the BEST MAN SPEECH at her own wedding….funny or ill-timed???
- Hotel employee FIRED for sleeping with Leonardo DiCaprio
- PICS: Just Lady Gaga cooking topless
- PICS: Salma Hayek looks like a pink goddess in a pink wig!
- PICS: Disney can’t even spell Mark Hamill’s name right!
- Zac Efron’s Michael Jackson impression is so good