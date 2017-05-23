YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/17)

  • VIDEO: Katy Perry did not hold back in discussing her beef with Taylor Swift, “she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it”….but there are fan THEORIES that the entire 4 year long feud is totally made up
  • Scarlett Johansson is HOOKING UP with SNL’s Colin Jost
  • A Florida man is suing James Cameron for $300 MILLION claiming that he stole his family’s story for the movie “Titanic”
  • PICS: 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian shows off her new 23-year-old boyfriend with some PDA in France…here’s his INSTAGRAM if you want a better look
  • Pippa Middleton gets compared to a dog during the BEST MAN SPEECH at her own wedding….funny or ill-timed???
  • Hotel employee FIRED for sleeping with Leonardo DiCaprio
  • PICS: Just Lady Gaga cooking topless
  • PICS: Salma Hayek looks like a pink goddess in a pink wig!
  • PICS: Disney can’t even spell Mark Hamill’s name right!
  • Zac Efron’s Michael Jackson impression is so good

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462