YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/24/17)

  • PICS: Mama June has lost 300 lbs!!!! Have you seen her new figure????

#MamaJune is lookin' red hot 🔥at the #GUHHATL premiere party! @guhh_wetv

A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on

  • VIDEO: Nicki Minaj is celibate for a year but may make an exception for rumored boyfriend Nas?!?!
  • PICS: Ariana Grande returns to US after horrific concert attack & is pictured during tearful reunion with her boyfriend Mac Miller ….her mother apparently helped rush fans to SAFETY at the concert
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian  deleted a tweet about the Manchester bombing after people criticized her for making the attack all about her….are people being too harsh?

  • PICS: Ariana Grande returns to US after horrific concert attack & is pictured during tearful reunion with her boyfriend Mac Miller ….her mother apparently helped rush fans to SAFETY at the concert
  • Tom Cruise CONFIRMS he will be in “Top Gun 2”
  • Taylor Swift has actually been dating her secret boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, for 8 MONTHS!?!?
  • VIDEO: The Hollywood Medium “talked” to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from TLC…but he only says things that everyone already knows from news reports
  • Khloe Kardashian eats at McDonald’s, KFC & Chipotle but has tips to keep it SUPER CLEAN
  • NFL’s Rashad Jennings WINS “Dancing with the Stars”
  • Kris Jenner volunteers to be Kim Kardashian’s SURROGATE so she can have more babies!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462