Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/25/17)

  • Ariana Grande has allegedly offered to pay for the FUNERALS of all the victims of the Manchester bombing???
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber is openly mocking the Spanish lyrics to “Despacito” & people are pissed! (go to 2:08)

  • Who should be our next CELEBRITY PRESIDENT???? A new poll says the people want Tom Hanks & then Ellen DeGeneres!
  • A mom is SUING Tyra Banks for “emotional distress” after her daughter was on “America’s Got Talent” and received criticism from Tyra
  • PICS: Look like Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are still going strong as they are photographed boarding a private jet together
  • PICS: Sarah Hyland responds to people accusing her of being anorexic in the best way possible
  • PICS: Lance Armstrong proposed to his girlfriend & took a gorgeous pic of their moment
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are celebrating their 3rd WEDDING ANNIVERSARY and of course are posting on social media to celebrate

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • Ellen DeGeneres is doing her first STAND UP SPECIAL in 15 years for Netflix
  • ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” remake aired last night, here are the 8 BIGGEST CHANGES
  • Kevin Bacon almost didn’t star in “Footloose” because producers thought he wasn’t “F—-ABLE”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
