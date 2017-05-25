Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/25/17)

- Ariana Grande has allegedly offered to pay for the FUNERALS of all the victims of the Manchester bombing???
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber is openly mocking the Spanish lyrics to “Despacito” & people are pissed! (go to 2:08)
- Who should be our next CELEBRITY PRESIDENT???? A new poll says the people want Tom Hanks & then Ellen DeGeneres!
- A mom is SUING Tyra Banks for “emotional distress” after her daughter was on “America’s Got Talent” and received criticism from Tyra
- PICS: Look like Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are still going strong as they are photographed boarding a private jet together
- PICS: Sarah Hyland responds to people accusing her of being anorexic in the best way possible
- PICS: Lance Armstrong proposed to his girlfriend & took a gorgeous pic of their moment
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are celebrating their 3rd WEDDING ANNIVERSARY and of course are posting on social media to celebrate
- Ellen DeGeneres is doing her first STAND UP SPECIAL in 15 years for Netflix
- ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” remake aired last night, here are the 8 BIGGEST CHANGES
- Kevin Bacon almost didn’t star in “Footloose” because producers thought he wasn’t “F—-ABLE”