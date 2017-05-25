PODCAST: Drunk Movie Review – Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales

It’s just about time… to officially kick off “SUMMER MOVIE SEASON” and one of the most intriguing films of the entire year is set to hit theaters TOMORROW… We’re talking about “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”… It’s the Fifth installment in the Parents Franchise.. Will it ROCK? Will it TANK? Will it just TICKLE a little bit? We only know ONE PERSON that has the answer to those questions… His name is Jose Bolanos… and we sent him down to preview (with a microphone and bottle of booze).. to get his “completely sober” thoughts… it’s a brand new edition of Drunk Movie Review… Here!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462