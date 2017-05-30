YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/17)

  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian hasn’t talked to Taylor Swift since the Snapchat drama, she knew she was going to divorce Kris Humphrey’s during the honeymoon & she talks Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial

  • A bartender is SUING Shia LaBeouf for $5 million after he called him a “F—–g racist bitch”….and there’s VIDEO PROOF
  • VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis were on the “Bachelorette” to help Rachel Lindsay find love
  • Ariana Grande planning huge BENEFIT CONCERT in Manchester for the victims…..and her mom shares MOVING MESSAGE in wake of bombing
  • PICS: Carey Hart got Pink a custom motorcycle for her push present proving she’s a bad ass!
  • “Wonder Woman” getting AMAZING REVIEWS.…set to be the first female fronted superhero blockbuster!
  • NSFW VIDEO: Lil Yatchy explains why he messed up that “cello” lyric….he didn’t know what a cello was
  • Even Ashley Graham feels SHY in her bathing suit
  • VIDEO: Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio surrounded by supermodels
  • Ben Stiller DIVORCING after 17 years of marriage
  • Emma Watson being interviewed by kids is the cutest

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
