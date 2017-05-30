Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/17)

- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian hasn’t talked to Taylor Swift since the Snapchat drama, she knew she was going to divorce Kris Humphrey’s during the honeymoon & she talks Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial
- A bartender is SUING Shia LaBeouf for $5 million after he called him a “F—–g racist bitch”….and there’s VIDEO PROOF
- VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis were on the “Bachelorette” to help Rachel Lindsay find love
- Ariana Grande planning huge BENEFIT CONCERT in Manchester for the victims…..and her mom shares MOVING MESSAGE in wake of bombing
- PICS: Carey Hart got Pink a custom motorcycle for her push present proving she’s a bad ass!
- “Wonder Woman” getting AMAZING REVIEWS.…set to be the first female fronted superhero blockbuster!
- NSFW VIDEO: Lil Yatchy explains why he messed up that “cello” lyric….he didn’t know what a cello was
- Even Ashley Graham feels SHY in her bathing suit
- VIDEO: Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio surrounded by supermodels
- Ben Stiller DIVORCING after 17 years of marriage
- Emma Watson being interviewed by kids is the cutest
Watch adorable kids interview #EmmaWatson about #HarryPotter, #BeautyAndTheBeast and more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aEdgcAwP59
