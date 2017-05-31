YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/17)

PICS: Ariel Winters posted one bikini pic & pissed off thousands of people

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

  • George Clooney just HINTED the twins could come any day!?!?
  • Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber join Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester CONCERT
  • Brad Pitt is determined to get every one of his Angelina Jolie related tattoos REMOVED
  • Jaden Smith claims that the Four Seasons “SPIKED” his pancakes….with cheese
  • “Bachelorette” contestant Michael Nance DEAD at 31
  • VIDEO: Hanson has a new song & video….and it’s pretty damn catchy
  • VIDEO: Evan Rachel Wood tells Millie Bobby Brown to never read message boards, licking a toilet seat is better
  • PICS: Gina Rodriguez gets candid about her anxiety

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
