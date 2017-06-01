YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/1/17)

  • VIDEO: The dash cam video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest released….he thinks he’s in LA, is swaying back and forth & thinks the cops just asked him not to sing the National Anthem backwards

  • One of the “Bachelorette” contestants is RACIST???? Lee Garrett is vying for the heart of the show’s first ever black female lead but old tweets have surface like the one below!

  • VIDEO: Here’s a little tease of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming carpool karaoke….are you excited????
  • VIDEOS: Venus Williams reveals that her sis Serena is having a baby girl & everyone is arguing about the name!
  • PICS: LeBron James responds to his home being vandalized with the n-word spray painted everywhere & everyone should listen to what he has to say
  • Rob Kardashian has a new girlfriend….and surprise she’s a REALITY STAR too
  • Here are the MEANEST THINGS critics have said about the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart humping a poker table during a high stakes game
  • Andrew Garfield lip synced Whitney Houston during a drag show in London & his back flip is on point!

  • PICS: Adam Levine is showing the world he found true love with a racy butt pic

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462