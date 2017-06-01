Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/1/17)

- VIDEO: The dash cam video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest released….he thinks he’s in LA, is swaying back and forth & thinks the cops just asked him not to sing the National Anthem backwards
- One of the “Bachelorette” contestants is RACIST???? Lee Garrett is vying for the heart of the show’s first ever black female lead but old tweets have surface like the one below!
Hooooooo boy! @BacheloretteABC @TheRachLindsay #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cGMy6hFJh3
— Erika (@emesola) May 31, 2017
- VIDEO: Here’s a little tease of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming carpool karaoke….are you excited????
- VIDEOS: Venus Williams reveals that her sis Serena is having a baby girl & everyone is arguing about the name!
- PICS: LeBron James responds to his home being vandalized with the n-word spray painted everywhere & everyone should listen to what he has to say
- Rob Kardashian has a new girlfriend….and surprise she’s a REALITY STAR too
- Here are the MEANEST THINGS critics have said about the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart humping a poker table during a high stakes game
- Andrew Garfield lip synced Whitney Houston during a drag show in London & his back flip is on point!
No but seriously #AndrewGarfield as #Whitney. Thanks @michellevisage. #WerqTheWorld pic.twitter.com/G6J4Vzzlwu
— Michael (@mj_hewitt) May 30, 2017
- PICS: Adam Levine is showing the world he found true love with a racy butt pic