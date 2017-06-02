Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/2/17)

- The greatest RIVALRY last night during the NBA finals was between Rihanna & Kevin Durant!
- Gwyneth Paltrow says she gets criticized because she’s “CONSIDERED ATTRACTIVE“
- PICS: Kendall Jenner is trying to bring the fanny pack back….can she do it????
- Manchester bombing survivors will reportedly SING with Ariana Grande….and here’s where you can watch if LIVE
- A 12-year-old girl from Fresno, Ananya Vinya, WON the 2017 Scripps Spelling Bee by spelling “marocain” correctly
- Celebrity PLASTIC SURGERY records were just stolen & may be leaked to the public!
- VIDEO: Meghan Kelly made her NBC “Today Show” debut & snubbed Hoda Kotb! Accident or was she throwing shade????
- VIDEO: Jim Carrey is one of the very few people coming to the defense of Kath Griffin, “the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing”
- “Wonder Woman” was directed by a FEMALE
- PICS: Brad Pitt took Chris Cornell’s 11 & 12-year-old kids to Universal studios….he was good friends with Cornell & was at his funeral last week
- PICS: Meet your new Spiderman, Tom Holland & all his abs
- will.i.am confirms Fergie has LEFT The Black Eyed Peas & doesn’t shut down the rumor that Nicole Scherzinger is the new lead vocal
- VIDEO: Country star Miranda Lambert singing in her bathroom is pretty magical
- Tori Spelling didn’t show up to COURT and is ordered to pay $220,000 in default judgement!