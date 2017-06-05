YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/17)

  • Zac Efron’s pole skills are seriously out of control

  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber gives an emotional speech & breaks down during the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert (go to 4:58 mark)

  • Highlights from One Love Manchester concert: VIDEO Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus sing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” & VIDEO Ariana Grande sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”….and all the other BEST MOMENTS
  • “Wonder Woman” sets records for BIGGEST OPENING EVER for a female director bringing in $100.5 million
  • Did Tyga just take a shot at Kylie Jenner in his NEW SONG???? ” If I hang up she call right back to me / You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me”
  • Scarlett Johansson is here to remind everyone that women are not “sluts” just because they ENJOY SEX
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez can still get down at 47….but needs some help up. Luckily, she got some help from her backup dancers
  • VIDEO: If you missed it, Tiger Woods was so inebriated that when he took the breathalyzer he tried to suck
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner had her nipples on full display in NYC
  • “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five tops Rolling Stone’s GREATEST HIP HOP Songs of All Time

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462