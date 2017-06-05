Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/17)

- Zac Efron’s pole skills are seriously out of control
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber gives an emotional speech & breaks down during the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert (go to 4:58 mark)
- Highlights from One Love Manchester concert: VIDEO Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus sing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” & VIDEO Ariana Grande sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”….and all the other BEST MOMENTS
- “Wonder Woman” sets records for BIGGEST OPENING EVER for a female director bringing in $100.5 million
- Did Tyga just take a shot at Kylie Jenner in his NEW SONG???? ” If I hang up she call right back to me / You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me”
- Scarlett Johansson is here to remind everyone that women are not “sluts” just because they ENJOY SEX
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez can still get down at 47….but needs some help up. Luckily, she got some help from her backup dancers
- VIDEO: If you missed it, Tiger Woods was so inebriated that when he took the breathalyzer he tried to suck
- PICS: Kendall Jenner had her nipples on full display in NYC
- “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five tops Rolling Stone’s GREATEST HIP HOP Songs of All Time