YouTube

BrookeS 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/17)

  • Halle Berry PREGNANT? The 50-year-old posed with her hands on her stomach but insists she’s not expecting & just enjoyed some steak & fries

😍 50yr old #HalleBerry appears to be pregnant 😳 Or this is some kind of new movie role 😩😆 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on

  • PICS: Taylor Swift’s new rumored boyfriend looks totally smitten over her while on a coffee date in Nashville ….and he’s already met the squad….plus, she’s been HOUSE HUNTING in London to be closer to him!
  • A columnist wrote an article  “Is Rihanna going to make BEING FAT the hot new trend?& she posted this meme as a response… proving yet again she’s the best!

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • PICS: Kendrick Lamar bought his little sister a brand new Toyota Camry for HS graduation & the internet can’t stop hating on him!
  • Katie Holmes ENROLLS at Harvard Business School
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth just bashing Avengers action figures with a Thor hammer
  • Taylor Swift thinks all her enemies, ie Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kim Kardshian, are just using her name for PUBLICITY
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez & boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have a quick photoshoot with their kids
  • LISTEN: Selena Gomez complimented Justin Bieber and fans are freaking out
  • Liam Gallagher SLAMS his Oasis star brother Noel Gallagher for not being part of One Manchester concert

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462