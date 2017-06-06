BrookeS 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/17)

- Halle Berry PREGNANT? The 50-year-old posed with her hands on her stomach but insists she’s not expecting & just enjoyed some steak & fries
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s new rumored boyfriend looks totally smitten over her while on a coffee date in Nashville ….and he’s already met the squad….plus, she’s been HOUSE HUNTING in London to be closer to him!
- A columnist wrote an article “Is Rihanna going to make BEING FAT the hot new trend?” & she posted this meme as a response… proving yet again she’s the best!
- PICS: Kendrick Lamar bought his little sister a brand new Toyota Camry for HS graduation & the internet can’t stop hating on him!
- Katie Holmes ENROLLS at Harvard Business School
- VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth just bashing Avengers action figures with a Thor hammer
- Taylor Swift thinks all her enemies, ie Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kim Kardshian, are just using her name for PUBLICITY
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez & boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have a quick photoshoot with their kids
- LISTEN: Selena Gomez complimented Justin Bieber and fans are freaking out
- Liam Gallagher SLAMS his Oasis star brother Noel Gallagher for not being part of One Manchester concert