BigSTtockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Your Girlfriend Likes Car Washers

It’s been a while since Jubal has gotten into it with a guy about his girlfriend… But, he got an email setting me up for the perfect scenario… PLUS you add in the fact that the guy on the line is a total hot-head, there’s NO WAY he can refuse… It’s your phone tap right now.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462