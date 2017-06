3 Year Old Sells Lemonade To Buy Her Own Police Uniform

More than 50 Kansas City police officers recently stopped by a lemonade stand operated by 3 year-old Hannah Pasley to support her efforts of buying her own Police Uniform, Yahoo reports.

It took Hannah one day to raise the money for the uniform before she returned the next day wearing a police coat and hat. She received a badge and a patch from the police.

Great job, Hannah!!

—Justin