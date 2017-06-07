YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/17)

  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend went back to her alma mater, Snohomish High School, to lead choir practice!!! (PICS of Chrissy Teigen as a SHS Cheerleader) Then they headed to Safeco to throw out the first pitch & they even let baby Luna do it!

  • Jerry Seinfeld just shut Kesha down when she tried to give him a hug & it’s the funniest thing we’ve seen all week

  • VIDEO: Ed Sheeran on “Carpool Karaoke” is everything you want it to be!
  • VIDEO: This is supposedly Britney Spears “Toxic” without autotune….do you think that’s really her raw vocals?
  • Amal Clooney gave birth in a PRIVATE SUITE in London that served salmon and champagne and cost over $11,000 a night
  • PICS: Ciara isn’t afraid to show off her post-baby weight on Instagram
  • OMG the “Whaddaboom” “Bachelorette” contestant just gave the most awkward interview ever

