Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/17)

- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend went back to her alma mater, Snohomish High School, to lead choir practice!!! (PICS of Chrissy Teigen as a SHS Cheerleader) Then they headed to Safeco to throw out the first pitch & they even let baby Luna do it!
- Jerry Seinfeld just shut Kesha down when she tried to give him a hug & it’s the funniest thing we’ve seen all week
LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd
— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017
- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran on “Carpool Karaoke” is everything you want it to be!
- VIDEO: This is supposedly Britney Spears “Toxic” without autotune….do you think that’s really her raw vocals?
- Amal Clooney gave birth in a PRIVATE SUITE in London that served salmon and champagne and cost over $11,000 a night
- PICS: Ciara isn’t afraid to show off her post-baby weight on Instagram
- OMG the “Whaddaboom” “Bachelorette” contestant just gave the most awkward interview ever