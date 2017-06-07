Current Obsession: The Shade Beauty

I’m completely and utterly obsessed with makeup these days. I’m like a 6 year old who’s mother just gave her carte blanche to go crazy with the face paint. I’m constantly watching tutorials on things like baking and creating the perfect crease. I then spend hours trying to recreate said looks. I mean, you gotta have the right brushes…you gotta have the right shades. Long gone are the days of the soft peach blush and a pale pink gloss that I splurged on at Clinique. Now I’m buying neon purple shadows with names like asphyxiation and dementia. It’s time consuming. It’s expensive. Hence why I was stoked to find out one of my internet friends has her own business on Etsy called The Shade Beauty with colors and prices that I am seriously obsessed with. Highlighters, shadows and glitter. OH MY. With most little pots ringing in at $6, it’s super easy to go crazy and try them all. Nothing wrong with being a hoarder! Here’s a discount code for you to do just that: xoshoua And while you’re at it, check out her Instagram for inspiration for your own look!
About Mason
Mason has one of those personalities that not only fills up the room, but entertains you to no end. When she’s not cracking a joke, you kind of wonder if something’s wrong! She has been an on-air personality at MOViN 92.5 since 2007, and continues to get us all through that early evening traffic Monday through Friday. Mason has a knack for decorating, cracking sarcastic jokes and having a good time.
