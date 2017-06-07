Current Obsession: The Shade Beauty

I’m completely and utterly obsessed with makeup these days. I’m like a 6 year old who’s mother just gave her carte blanche to go crazy with the face paint. I’m constantly watching tutorials on things like baking and creating the perfect crease. I then spend hours trying to recreate said looks. I mean, you gotta have the right brushes…you gotta have the right shades. Long gone are the days of the soft peach blush and a pale pink gloss that I splurged on at Clinique. Now I’m buying neon purple shadows with names like asphyxiation and dementia. It’s time consuming. It’s expensive. Hence why I was stoked to find out one of my internet friends has her own business on Etsy called The Shade Beauty with colors and prices that I am seriously obsessed with. Highlighters, shadows and glitter. OH MY. With most little pots ringing in at $6, it’s super easy to go crazy and try them all. Nothing wrong with being a hoarder! Here’s a discount code for you to do just that: xoshoua And while you’re at it, check out her Instagram for inspiration for your own look!