Credit: https://www.instagram.com/theshadebeauty/

Current Obsession: The Shade Beauty

I’m completely and utterly obsessed with makeup these days.  I’m like a 6 year old  who’s mother just gave her carte blanche to go crazy with the face paint.  I’m constantly watching tutorials on things like baking and creating the perfect crease. I then spend hours trying to recreate said looks. I mean, you gotta have the right brushes…you gotta have the right shades.  Long gone are the days of the soft peach blush and a pale pink gloss that I splurged on at Clinique. Now I’m buying neon purple shadows with names like asphyxiation and dementia.  It’s time consuming. It’s expensive. Hence why I was stoked to find out one of my internet friends has her own business on Etsy called The Shade Beauty with colors and prices that I am seriously obsessed with.  Highlighters, shadows and glitter. OH MY. With most little pots ringing in at $6, it’s super easy to go crazy and try them all. Nothing wrong with being a hoarder! Here’s a discount code for you to do just that:  xoshoua  And while you’re at it, check out her Instagram for inspiration for your own look!

