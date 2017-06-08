YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/17)

  • Ok seriously, WTF is Kylie Jenner wearing?????
  • A-Rod is already stepping out on Jennifer Lopez? Tabloids claim he’s been SEXTING THIS WOMAN on the side
  • Jessica Simpson is getting SLAMMED for posting this pic of her daughter in a bikini….inappropriate or totally fine????

  • Russian HACKERS are using Britney Spears Instagram as a tool to communicate
  • Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” World Tour is BACK ON & she is “Thinking of our angels every step of the way”
  • Here’s what George Clooney’s twins LOOK LIKE according to their grandpa
  • Kesha fans are declaring Jerry Seinfeld OVER since he snubbed her & the VIDEO went viral
  • VIDEO: Bill Cosby did his Fat Albert, “Hey Hey Hey”, voice as he was leaving the courtroom from his sexual assault trial
  • PICS: Selena Gomez is freeing the nipple in a see-through shirt during date night
  • Ariel Winters mom says she feels “sad that she [Ariel] feels the need to EXPOSE HERSELF when it’s not necessary”
  • Puff Daddy & Faith Evans “I’ll Be Missing You” Named #1 BIGGEST SUMMER SONG OF ALL TIME by Billboard Magazine
  • PICS: Heidi Klum has a new naked coffee table book & reiterates that she “feels more comfortable naked”
  • VIDEO: Here’s how to write a Drake song…..

