Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/9/17)

  • Taylor Swift is releasing her ENTIRE CATALOG to Spotify the exact same night Katy Perry’s new album “Witness” drops! Katy Perry says Taylor “assassinated” her character with “LITTLE GIRLS”
  • Blue Ivy is crushing it at her dance recital! Yes, that’s Beyonce’s girl front & center

Ohkkk little #BlueIvy getting in formation for her dance recital this weekend! @tmz_tv

A post shared by B. Scott (@lovebscott) on

  • VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says after the Kesha snub they laughed about it off camera….but still no hug
  • VIDEO: If you want to love Rihanna more, just watch her teaching math to kids in Malawi
  • PICS: Lady Gaga’s hair is super orange right now
  • Dave Chappelle gives $50,000 to Flint, Michigan a year after skipping water crisis benefit!
  • “SpongeBob SquarePants” the MUSICAL is coming with music from Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, Jon Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper and even David Bowie!
  • “Black-ish” Star Yara Shahidi is going to HARVARD
  • Ryan Lotche welcomed his BABY BOY, Caiden Zane Lotche, into the world!
  • VIDEO: What was it like being Barney the Dinosaur? Hint: really, really sweaty
  • No big deal, just Charlize Theron & Sofia Boutella making out

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
