Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/9/17)

- Taylor Swift is releasing her ENTIRE CATALOG to Spotify the exact same night Katy Perry’s new album “Witness” drops! Katy Perry says Taylor “assassinated” her character with “LITTLE GIRLS”
- Blue Ivy is crushing it at her dance recital! Yes, that’s Beyonce’s girl front & center
- VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says after the Kesha snub they laughed about it off camera….but still no hug
- VIDEO: If you want to love Rihanna more, just watch her teaching math to kids in Malawi
- PICS: Lady Gaga’s hair is super orange right now
- Dave Chappelle gives $50,000 to Flint, Michigan a year after skipping water crisis benefit!
- “SpongeBob SquarePants” the MUSICAL is coming with music from Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, Jon Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper and even David Bowie!
- “Black-ish” Star Yara Shahidi is going to HARVARD
- Ryan Lotche welcomed his BABY BOY, Caiden Zane Lotche, into the world!
- VIDEO: What was it like being Barney the Dinosaur? Hint: really, really sweaty
- No big deal, just Charlize Theron & Sofia Boutella making out