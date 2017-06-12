Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/17)

  • Jennifer Lawrence literally almost died in a PLANE CRASH when one engine went out at 31,000 ft & then the other did too!
  • Katy Perry APOLOGIZED to Taylor Swift!!!  “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.”
  • NSFW VIDEO: Amber Rose posted a pic of her totally naked from the waist down & sporting the natural look….and it’s sparked the new #AmberRoseChallenge VIRAL TREND that’s actually really funny

  • “Bachelor in Paradise” is SHUT DOWN after a sex in the pool incident & the details are graphic
  • VIDEO: Bette Midler refuses to be played off during the Tony Awards & gives a hysterically long acceptance speech
  • VIDEO: Amanda Bynes does not take back her infamous tweet to Drake about “murdering her vagina”…”I was serious but I was also on drugs”
  • “Batman” Star Adam West DIED at the age of 88
  • T-Pain just gave a teen the BEST YEARBOOK QUOTE ever!

