Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/17)

- Jennifer Lawrence literally almost died in a PLANE CRASH when one engine went out at 31,000 ft & then the other did too!
- Katy Perry APOLOGIZED to Taylor Swift!!! “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.”
- NSFW VIDEO: Amber Rose posted a pic of her totally naked from the waist down & sporting the natural look….and it’s sparked the new #AmberRoseChallenge VIRAL TREND that’s actually really funny
I love and hate the internet for these amber Rose challenge pics pic.twitter.com/MrWZd7XA6E
— Mr Cappuccino (@earlcraig06) June 11, 2017
- “Bachelor in Paradise” is SHUT DOWN after a sex in the pool incident & the details are graphic
- VIDEO: Bette Midler refuses to be played off during the Tony Awards & gives a hysterically long acceptance speech
- VIDEO: Amanda Bynes does not take back her infamous tweet to Drake about “murdering her vagina”…”I was serious but I was also on drugs”
- “Batman” Star Adam West DIED at the age of 88
- T-Pain just gave a teen the BEST YEARBOOK QUOTE ever!