Check Out These Glow in the Dark Donuts!

The glonuts, created at Australia’s Black Star Pastry, are actually iced with yuzu, the citrus fruit commonly used in Japanese cooking, and it’s the vitamin B in it that creates the glow in the dark effect.

Yuzu has a tart taste, like grapefruit, but it won’t be the taste that brings these unique baked goods all the attention. Read all about it here.