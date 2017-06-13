Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/17)

- Diddy tops Forbes HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY making $130 million this last year, Beyonce comes in 2nd with $105 million…and Kylie Jenner beats out Rihanna, Britney Spears & Jennifer Lopez & solidifies her spot as the YOUNGEST on the top 100 list!
- Rihanna was the star of her niece, Majesty’s, birthday party
- Lindsay Lohan is returning to ACTING with a new TV show & she’s starring with ‘Harry Potter”‘s Rupert Grint!
- Miranda Kerr had a LEECH FACIAL and then brought the leeches home!
- Bella Hadid momentarily LIKED her ex, The Wknd’s, pic & it caused some serious INSTA DRAMA
- After apologizing, Katy Perry changes LYRICS to “Swish Swish” during livestream performance
- Bill Cosby’s defense team rest their case after just one witness and it took a total of 6 MINUTES!
- PICS: Serena Williams is patriotic in her maternity swimsuit
- Selena Gomez teases a “Bad Liar” MOVIE & fans are freaking!
- Alison Brie was asked to go TOPLESS in her “Entourage” audition!
- PICS: Could this be Amy Schumer’s new boyfriend????
- NSFW VIDEO: Jason Momoa climbing a 45 degree wall & then freaking out is just damn sexy
- Paul McCartney once PUNCHED Eddie Veder at a bar in Seattle
- VIDEO: Danica Patrick addresses fans who are booing her & it’s pretty amazing!