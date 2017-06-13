YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/17)

  • Diddy tops Forbes HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY making $130 million this last year, Beyonce comes in 2nd with $105 million…and Kylie Jenner beats out Rihanna, Britney Spears & Jennifer Lopez & solidifies her spot as the YOUNGEST on the top 100 list!
  • Rihanna was the star of her niece, Majesty’s, birthday party

Majesty's birthday celebration isn't over and RiRi looks gorgeous! 😍🎉 #swipe➡️ for more

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

  • Lindsay Lohan is returning to ACTING with a new TV show & she’s starring with ‘Harry Potter”‘s Rupert Grint!
  • Miranda Kerr had a LEECH FACIAL and then brought the leeches home!
  • Bella Hadid momentarily LIKED her ex, The Wknd’s, pic & it caused some serious INSTA DRAMA
  • After apologizing, Katy Perry changes LYRICS to “Swish Swish” during livestream performance
  • Bill Cosby’s defense team rest their case after just one witness and it took a total of 6 MINUTES!
  • PICS: Serena Williams is patriotic in her maternity swimsuit
  • Selena Gomez teases a “Bad Liar” MOVIE & fans are freaking!
  • Alison Brie was asked to go TOPLESS in her “Entourage” audition!
  • PICS: Could this be Amy Schumer’s new boyfriend????
  • NSFW VIDEO: Jason Momoa climbing a 45 degree wall & then freaking out is just damn sexy
  • Paul McCartney once PUNCHED Eddie Veder at a bar in Seattle
  • VIDEO: Danica Patrick addresses fans who are booing her & it’s pretty amazing!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462