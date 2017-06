Justin Bieber took the stage at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm. Fans were requesting him to sing the mega hit remix of remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”. The problem? He apparently never learned the lyrics. Justin responded, “I can’t do ‘Despacito.’ I don’t even know it.” That’s when a fan threw a water bottle! Not cool man. Not cool.

Last time Bieber attempted “Despacito” he ad libbed “bahbahbahbahbah” for the Spanish lyrics. SEE HERE