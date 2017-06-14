Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/14/17)

- PICS: Demi Moore was so stressed her 2 front teeth fell out….wait, WHAT??? That can happen???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Kim Kardashian is low key coming after Kylie Jenner by launching her own MAKEUP LINE….”Snatched”????
- A guy posted a PIC of his Grandma that looks exactly like Scarlett Johannson….so Scarlett recorded a VIDEO saying she wanted to meet her….and she followed through by making her her RED CARPET DATE to the “Rough Night” premiere
- Kylie Jenner just CHOPPED her hair….love it?
- Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend just landed a HUGE MOVIE role opposite Margot Robbie
- LISTEN: Oprah opens up about getting pregnant at 16 by her uncle & contemplating suicide….and in happier Oprah news she threw a WONDER WOMAN PARTY for 28 10-year-olds
- “America’s Got Talent” singer DIES in car accident….you might remember him from his VIRAL VIDEO of his Boys II Men cover
- PICS: This 27-year-old video store worker looks just like Emma Watson
- Kris Jenner thinks, “Everybody can RELATE to somebody in my family”
- Designer accuses Khloe Kardashian of STEALING her designs and has receipts to prove it!