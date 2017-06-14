YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/14/17)

  • PICS: Demi Moore was so stressed her 2 front teeth fell out….wait, WHAT??? That can happen???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Kim Kardashian is low key coming after Kylie Jenner by launching her own MAKEUP LINE….”Snatched”????
  • A guy posted a PIC of his Grandma that looks exactly like Scarlett Johannson….so Scarlett recorded a VIDEO saying she wanted to meet her….and she followed through by making her her RED CARPET DATE to the “Rough Night” premiere

Scarlett with #GrandmaGeraldine!

A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) on

  • Kylie Jenner just CHOPPED her hair….love it?

💇🏻➡️🙋🏻 Song: Stay Blessed – #brysontiller

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

  • Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend just landed a HUGE MOVIE role opposite Margot Robbie
  • LISTEN: Oprah opens up about getting pregnant at 16 by her uncle & contemplating suicide….and in happier Oprah news she threw a WONDER WOMAN PARTY for 28 10-year-olds
  • “America’s Got Talent” singer DIES in car accident….you might remember him from his VIRAL VIDEO of his Boys II Men cover
  • PICS: This 27-year-old video store worker looks just like Emma Watson
  • Kris Jenner thinks, “Everybody can RELATE to somebody in my family”
  • Designer accuses Khloe Kardashian of STEALING her designs and has receipts to prove it!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
