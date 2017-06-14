BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Sexual Harassment Test

Jubal calls a woman who’s organizing a Sexual Harassment seminar for her employees in just a few days… and there’s just ONE problem with her plan. One of her co-workers reached out to us… So Jubal will be calling as the class instructor.. and we promise you the conversation you’re about to hear will be as INAPPROPRIATE as possible… Hear it in the Phone Tap below!

