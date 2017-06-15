BigStockPhoto

Awkward Thursday: Baby Announcement at Wedding Update

If you missed it, last week on the show, we spoke to one of our listeners (named Taylor). She had a very… We’ll call it, a “BOLD” idea. Her plan was to ANNOUNCE to her family and her boyfriend that she was pregnant… and she wanted to do it at her sister’s WEDDING RECEPTION! It was an EXTREMELY controversial decision but she INSISTED it would only make the day more special… and ever since that segment aired, everybody wants to know how it went… Well, we’re about to find out, because on the phone right now, is someone who was AT THE WEDDING, and we talk to them below!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462