Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/15/17)

  • Has Beyonce already had her TWINS????? Her entourage is spotted at the hospital with 2 baby carriers

  • Chrissy Teigen talks about John Legend and her BUTTHOLE…..seriously
  • PICS: Adele showed up & comforted the victims of the London apartment fire
  • Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are “FAKE”
  • VIDEO: LeBron James singing “Happy Birthday” to his 10-year-old song is the cutest thing ever!
  • Corrine Olympios has released a STATEMENT about the “Bachelor in Paradise” incident…Jackson has also broken his SILENCE
  • PICS: Diddy now has a HUGE back tattoo of the Virgin Mary & baby Jesus
  • Sasha Obama’s REAL NAME isn’t Sasha and the internet is losing it’s mind!
  • Charlize Theron is DATING Halle Berry’s ex, Gabriel Aubry???
  • What we’ve all been waiting for….the REBOOTED version of the “DuckTales” theme song!

  • VIDEO: “The Most Interesting Man in the World” just did a commercial for tequila

