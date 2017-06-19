Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/19/17)

- Mathew Knowles CONFIRMS Beyonce had the twins with one Insta post! The twins are allegedly still in the HOSPITAL with a minor issue…and did former President Obama accidentally REVEAL THE SEX????
Leonardo DiCaprio voluntarily turned over art worth millions, including a PICASSO, to the US Government because of an investigation into money laundering….and Miranda Kerr may have to give back MILLIONS IN DIAMONDS for the same reason
- “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot’s husband bragged about his wife in the cutest way possible
- Jay Z is putting out a VISUAL ALBUM….who’s excited???? HERE’S A VIDEO TEASE
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber sings a song about “Better at 70” while someone gets a tattoo of the lyrics
- Brad Pitt spent Father’s Day with “several of the CHILDREN“
- PICS: Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna reunited for Father’s Day to spend time at Disneyland
- VIDEO: David Grohl brought his 8-year-old daughter on stage to play the drums!
- Bob Barker had to make a trip to the ER after a BATHROOM FALL