Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/19/17)

  • Mathew Knowles  CONFIRMS Beyonce had the twins with one Insta post! The twins are allegedly still in the HOSPITAL with a minor issue…and did former President Obama accidentally REVEAL THE SEX????

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on

Leonardo DiCaprio voluntarily turned over art worth millions, including a PICASSO, to the US Government because of an investigation into money laundering….and Miranda Kerr may have to give back MILLIONS IN DIAMONDS for the same reason

  • “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot’s husband bragged about his wife in the cutest way possible

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

  • Jay Z is putting out a VISUAL ALBUM….who’s excited???? HERE’S A VIDEO TEASE
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber sings a song about “Better at 70” while someone gets a tattoo of the lyrics
  • Brad Pitt spent Father’s Day with “several of the CHILDREN
  • PICS: Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna reunited for Father’s Day to spend time at Disneyland
  • VIDEO: David Grohl brought his 8-year-old daughter on stage to play the drums!
  • Bob Barker had to make a trip to the ER after a BATHROOM FALL

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
