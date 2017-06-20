Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/17)

- HOLD UP! Gal Gadot only got paid $300,000 to be Wonder Woman!!!!! By comparison Henry Cavill made $14 million as Superman & Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to be making $200 million for the next 2 “Avengers” films
- Kim Kardashian is getting accused of doing BLACKFACE in a new ad & she’s already apologized by saying she was “really tan”
#KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8 pic.twitter.com/hXLa3XHuVB
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2017
- PICS: Tyra Banks posted a rare pic of her son and he’s already “smizing”
- Chrissy Teigen surprised John Legend for Father’s Day by showing up naked to his hotel room with a cake….but she can not stand his VOCAL WARMUPS
- PICS: Justin Bieber posted a throwback pic of his 2014 mugshot from his DUI arrest to tell people #jailsnotacoolplacetobe
- Carrie Fisher’s had COCAINE, ecstasy, morphine, codeine, oxycodone and trace amounts of heroin in her body at her time of death….here’s her CAUSE OF DEATH
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are working on a CLOTHING LINE together
- PICS: Patriots star Rob Gronkowski partied with 20 friends at a club and racked up a $100,000 tab!!!!
- LISTEN: Katy Perry & Sia co-wrote Britney Spears’ song “Passenger” and there’s a demo of them singing it that just leaked
- PICS: Adele shows up at the firehouse to thank the firefighters from London’s deadly apartment fire
- If you are keeping track, Jay-Z put the HYPHEN back in his name
- Miles Teller ARRESTED for public intoxication
- Hanson calls Justin Bieber’s music “CHLAMYDIA of the ear”! Do you agree?
- Jack Black explains how Robin Williams will be INVOLVED in the new “Jumanji” film!
- Taylor Lautner will do just about anything to get to Chipotle