YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/17)

  • HOLD UP! Gal Gadot only got paid $300,000 to be Wonder Woman!!!!! By comparison Henry Cavill made $14 million as Superman & Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to be making $200 million for the next 2 “Avengers” films
  • Kim Kardashian is getting accused of doing BLACKFACE in a new ad & she’s already apologized by saying she was “really tan”

  • PICS: Tyra Banks posted a rare pic of her son and he’s already “smizing”
  • Chrissy Teigen surprised John Legend for Father’s Day by showing up naked to his hotel room with a cake….but she can not stand his VOCAL WARMUPS

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston 🙂 gift level 10/10

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

  • PICS: Justin Bieber posted a throwback pic of his 2014 mugshot from his DUI arrest to tell people #jailsnotacoolplacetobe
  • Carrie Fisher’s had COCAINE, ecstasy, morphine, codeine, oxycodone and trace amounts of heroin in her body at her time of death….here’s her CAUSE OF DEATH
  • Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are working on a CLOTHING LINE together
  • PICS: Patriots star Rob Gronkowski partied with 20 friends at a club and racked up a $100,000 tab!!!!
  • LISTEN: Katy Perry & Sia co-wrote Britney Spears’ song “Passenger” and there’s a demo of them singing it that just leaked
  • PICS: Adele shows up at the firehouse to thank the firefighters from London’s deadly apartment fire
  • If you are keeping track, Jay-Z put the HYPHEN back in his name
  • Miles Teller ARRESTED for public intoxication
  • Hanson calls Justin Bieber’s music “CHLAMYDIA of the ear”! Do you agree?
  • Jack Black explains how Robin Williams will be INVOLVED in the new “Jumanji” film!
  • Taylor Lautner will do just about anything to get to Chipotle

I'm meeting him there next time. @chipotlemexicangrill @christophertitone

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462